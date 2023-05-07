Odisha Matric results by 3rd week of May!

Cuttack: The School and Mass Education Department government of Odisha on Sunday informed that the results of the matric exams will be announced in May.

The Department further specified that, it is the aim of the Board to publish the results in and error-free manner within the specified time.

The dates for the publication of Matriculation and Plus II results will be announced shortly, the Minister Samir Das said today.

Further on April 17, 2023 the BSE President, Ramashish Hazra informed that the matric results will be announced by the third week of May.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is scheduled has begun the evaluation of answer papers of students who had appeared for the annual high school certificate (HSC) Summative Assessment-II examination 2022 from April 3, 2023.

The evaluation of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) answer papers will also be conducted along with the evaluation of Odisha Matric answer papers from April 3.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, the answer papers will be evaluated by around 13,000 teachers in 56 centres across the State. The answer papers will go from the exam centers to the evaluation centers under high security cover.

A huge number of teachers, chief examiners, Deputy Chief Examiners, Assistant Examiners and scrutinizers shall be engaged for the evaluation work.

The BSE Odisha aims to complete the evaluation in 15 days, said reports.

The Matric exam was conducted from March 10 to 20 in 3029 centres across the state. A total of 5,32,000 students had registered for the High School Certificate exam. For the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations, 7194 and 2094 students had registered, respectively.

In view of the summer, drinking water and related facilities have been provided in all the rating centers on behalf of the district education authorities.