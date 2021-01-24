Keonjhar: The man-animal conflict has been a common phenomenon in India in recent times and the state of Odisha is no exception to it.

Habitat loss of wildlife and overpopulation of humans can be considered as the major reasons behind such conflict. However, there are places where humans have formed a special bond with wild animals and have done something unique to remember them.

Such an incident has come to the fore in Jally village of Champua Tehsil of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

In 2019, an elephant died after coming in contact with an electric wire in the field that belonged to one Krushnachandra Nayak. This accident left Nayak as well as his family saddened and shocked.

Disheartened by the death of the pachyderm, Krushna’s mother Padmini Nayak asked him to construct a memorial in the memory of the dead jumbo.

Abiding by his mother’s wish, Krushna built a memorial on his field and dedicated it to the deceased elephant.

The elephant memorial has been constructed on a stretch of five acres of agricultural land and the support of villagers was invaluable, said Krushna. A number of trees have also been planted in the periphery of the memorial, he added.

Unfortunately, Krushna’s mother passed away before the completion of the elephant memorial. He wished that this memorial will be a symbol of a healthy relationship between elephants and humans and make their bond stronger.