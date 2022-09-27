Odisha likely to receive fresh rainfall from Oct 1

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a new spell of rain for Odisha from 1st October. Odisha is currently witnessing heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. The reason for these incessant rains is the cyclonic circulation over the West central Bay of Bengal and the neighborhood area.

Yellow warning has been issued for 19 districts of the state for thunder and lightning. The weather department has also predicted that rain with thunderstorms are likely to be witnessed for 3 more days in the state. A warning has been issued for the possibility of lightning and heavy rain in some districts for 28th and 29th of September.

HR Biswas, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has said that “The capital city of Odisha received the highest of 10.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Monday along with ‘dangerous’ lightning activities. ”

It is noteworthy that the Durga Puja preparations have started in full swing all over Odisha. The artisans across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are busy in giving final touches to the idols. The fresh rain warning for the state means we will likely witness a wet Durga Puja celebration this year.

The security arrangements across the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has been increased by the Commisssionerate Police. CCTVs have been installed at various sensitive laces across the twin cities. The Durga Puja will be celebrated without any restrictions after a long two years gap.