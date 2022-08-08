Odisha: KISS students achieve hundred percent result in Plus Two Arts

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha conducted Plus Two Arts 2022 examination was published on Monday. The students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have achieved hundred percent result in this examination.

As per reports, the pass percentage of students in the state in the said stream of the examination is 82.10 percent while in KISS, the pass percentage has been recorded hundred percent.

Student of KISS, Laxmi Daka Prasma has become the topper in the college after securing 70 percent marks. Many students of the institution have passed in first division while a considerable number of students have also passed in second division.

This success has been achieved despite the hurdles that came on the way due to the Covid pandemic. However, due to the tough effort put by the teachers and the students the feat was achieved.

On this occasion, Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated the successful students. He said that regular advice by the teachers and hard effort by the students during the pandemic has brought this success.