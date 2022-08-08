Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2022 Published, See Score Here

By WCE 2 685 0
Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts
File photo

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has published the Class 12 Arts Result today that is on August 8, 2022.

The result has been declared at 4 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.

It is to be noted that, the result for vocational courses will also be declared today. Both the results can be checked on other official website orissaresults.nic.in.

One can also send a message on 06742301098 with their roll number to get their results.

Candidates can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.

This year, 2,13,432 students had appeared in the annual Plus 2 Arts examination. Pass percentage stood at 82.10%

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Man Goes Missing After Drowning In Reservoir in Angul

State

Bol bom devotees narrowly escape at Narasinghnath in Odisha’s Bargarh: Watch

State

Heavy Rain In Odisha To Continue For Next 5 Days, See Details

State

Odisha: Heavy Current In Jhanjabati River Washes Away Bridge

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.