Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2022 Published, See Score Here

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has published the Class 12 Arts Result today that is on August 8, 2022.

The result has been declared at 4 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.

It is to be noted that, the result for vocational courses will also be declared today. Both the results can be checked on other official website orissaresults.nic.in.

One can also send a message on 06742301098 with their roll number to get their results.

Candidates can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.

This year, 2,13,432 students had appeared in the annual Plus 2 Arts examination. Pass percentage stood at 82.10%

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022.