Odisha issues guidelines for youtube classes of elementary standards

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has released detailed guidelines for the online virtual live classes through YouTube streaming for the elementary standard of class 1 to 8.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has written a letter to all district Education Officers (DEOs) and District Project Coordinator (DPCs) requesting them to make necessary arrangements and ensure smooth and successful implementation of the programme.

In the first phase, eight districts have been selected to conduct the YouTube classes from June 21 to July 2. The allotment of classes to districts, subject/chapter to be taught, books to be used and time of classes are mentioned as under.

Teaching of students of Class-I to VIII will be streamed at the same time from one Classroom set up of one district form one class. For example Khordha Will teach for class-I and Bolangir for Class-II simultaneously. In a particular period of the daily time table, One teacher will teach a lesson of a subject for all student of that class of the state.

The classes will be streamed from Monday to Friday– from 9 am to 10 am for Class I to Ill students and from 9 am to 10.30 am for class IV to VIII students with teaching periods of 30 minutes duration each. No class will be done on Saturday and Sunday so as to enable teachers for preparation of lesson and other related classes.

The DEOs have been asked to prepare basic You Tube Live Streaming studios by improvising

classrooms and arranging minimum equipment for the purpose.

A maximum three teachers per subject may be allotted for the virtual classes. The ADEO, Academic or any other authorized senior education officer will remain in-charge of the You Tube Live Streaming in the district. ADEO in-charge of schemes/DPC will be responsible for the technical support for the programme.