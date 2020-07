Odisha: IOCL to remain shut for 22 days from July 25

Paradip: The Paradip-based Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will remain shut for 22 days from July. This was announced by Jagatsinghpur district collector on Saturday.

According to the district collector, the IOCL will be shut from July 25 to August 15 to carry out maintenance work.

Section 144 will be clamped near the unit to avoid untoward incident, the collector added.