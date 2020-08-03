Indian Oil Recruitment 2020

Odisha: IOCL To Invest Rs 13,805 Cr For New Plant In Paradip

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will invest Rs 13,805 crore to set up a plant in Odisha’s Paradip to manufacture raw materials for the textile sector, an official said on Sunday.

The project is expected to be completed by 2024, he said.

The paraxylene (PX) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant will be integrated with the IOCL’s refinery facility in the port town of Jagatsinghpur district.

“The integrated paraxylene (PX) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) complex plant in Paradip will be set up at an estimated investment of Rs 13,805 crore to facilitate textile sector,” the official said.

The project will generate approximately five million man-days of employment over the three-year plant construction period, he said.

You might also like
State

1384 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 36,297

State

Two more quintals of ganja seized in Gajapati district

State

Patient carried on cot as bad road prevents ambulance from reaching Odisha village

State

Low-pressure to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha from tomorrow

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.