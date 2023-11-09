Odisha: GRS apprehended while taking bribe of Rs 5000

Jajpur: Officials of Odisha Vigilance today apprehended a Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) under Korei Block of Jajpur district while he was taking a bribe of Rs 5000.

The accused has been identified as Dillip Kumar Dikhit, the GRS at Goleipur and Mulapal grama panchayat of the district.

The anti-corruption agency nabbed Dillip while he was taking he bribe from a complainant for recommending bonus amount for completion of the house under IAY scheme under stipulated time as well as to post photographs of the house, which stands in the name of IAY beneficiary who happens to be the brother of the complainant.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Dikhit and seized. Following the trap, search of the house of the accused in Jajpur district is going on.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 32 dt. 09-11-2023 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the GRS.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Satellite Survey Catches Massive Irregularities In Paddy Field Registration In Odisha