Odisha govt to organise Hockey World Cup 2023 celebrations, to introduce ‘Mo Bus’ in Rourkela  

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today decided to organise Hockey World Cup 2023 celebrations at the iconic Barbati Stadium in Cuttack City and in all five Municipal Corporations of the State. Decision to this effect was taken during the meeting of the Council of Ministers this evening.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers and reviewed the preparations for the Hockey World Cup 2023.

During the review meeting it was decided to organise the Hockey World Cup 2023 celebrations in five Municipal Corporations – Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The meeting also decided that the Hockey World Cup trophy tour will be held across the country and in most districts of Odisha. During this time, district-level festivals and events will be held for the promotion of sports and cultural activities in which panchayats, schools and colleges will be also involved so that they develop interest for sports.

The meeting also decided to begin a beautification program in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the venues of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Decision to introduce the ‘Mo Bus’ services in Rourkela was also taken during the meeting. In the first-phase, as many as 100 buses will be introduced on different routes of the Steel City. Besides, the frequency of operation of flights from the Rourkela airport will be increased. Moreover, chartered flight services will also be introduced for the players and match officials.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra informed that the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is completely ready for the mega event while the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will be ready by the end of November.

The Astro Turf has been laid in both the stadiums. Flood lights also have been installed in the venues, he informed adding that construction of a total 225 rooms for the staying of the teams and match officials is underway and it is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The Chief Secretary also informed during the meeting that steps are being taken to organise the Hockey World Cup hustle-free.

Apart from praising all the departments involved in the organizing of the mega tournament, the CM also appealed to them to complete the pending works before the stipulated time. He also urged them to work in better coordination so that the Hockey World Cup 2023 becomes an unforgotten memory for the teams and fans.

As many as 16 countries will fight for the Hockey World Cup 2023, which is slated to be held between January 13, 2023 and January 29, 2023. A total of 24 matches will be played in Bhubaneswar while 20 matches will be played in Rourkela.

