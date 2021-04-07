Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday suspended classes of Class IX and XI in the wake of prevailing Covid 19 situation in the State. It was mentioned in a letter issued by the School and Mass Education Department.

As per the letter, the teaching of Class IX and XI in Government, Government Aided and Private Schools of Odisha is suspended with immediate effect till April 30.

The students of these two classes residing in Hostels/ Residential Schools are allowed to go back to home immediately. If required, schools may take up online classes, also said in the letter.

However, the classes of Class X and XII will continue as usual till Aprils 25 as notified earlier as the students of these two classes will be appearing Board/ Council Examinations. The Covid appropriate behaviour like use of mask, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene are to be ensured for the students staying in hostels.

The order will come into effect from April 8.