Odisha govt serves show-cause notice to 19 degree colleges, here’s why

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the negligence by some degree colleges, Odisha government has reportedly served show-cause notices to as many as 19 degree colleges of the State.

The Higher Education Department of the State government served show-cause notices to 19 degree colleges for not updating admission data within timeline under Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for the academic session 2022-23.

The 19 degree colleges which have been issued show-cause notices are:

Janata (Degree) College, Boinda; Kaniha (Degree) College, Kaniha; Saraswat (Degree) Mahavidyalaya, Anantapur; College of Basic Science & Technology, Balasore; Gayatrimata Sanskrit Degree College, Bhadrak; Tangu Mahavidyalaya, Tangi; Netaji Subhash Memorial City (Degree) College, Cuttack; Udayanath (Autonomous) College of Science & Technology, Adaspur; Baji Rout Memorial (Degree) College, Bhuban; Yashoda Women’s College, Degree, Ganjam; Chitalo (Degree) Mahavidyalaya, Chitalo; NIIS Institute of Information Science & Management (Degree) College, Sarada Vihar; Delta Institute of Agriculture and Management, Khordha; Balugaon (Degree) College, Balugaon; Biju Patnaik (Degree) College of Education, Govindapali; Dadhibaman Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Nayagarh; Brahmeswar (Degree) Mahavidyalaya, Dharmakriti; Nilachal Narayan Ayurveda Chatuspathi (Degree) College, Pubasasan Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (Degree) College of Education & Technology, Pubasasan

“Your college has requested this Department for updation of admission of the students, who have not been admitted through SAMS during the Admission Session 2022-23. It is a gross violation of e-admission rules for which the career of the students may be ruined,” read a notification issued by the Department.

“Therefore, you are, asked to submit the action taken report of your admission team on or before 11.01.2023 positively and why disciplinary action will not be taken against you for violating the government guidelines. This may be treated as MOST URGENT,” it added.