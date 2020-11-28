Odisha govt offices 75% staff december

Odisha: Govt offices in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to run with 75% staff in December

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: All the departments of the State government as well as the sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 75% of staff strength in December. Besides, Government offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays. An order was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of Odisha Government in this regard on Saturday.

As per the said order all the State government and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack shall function with 75 per cent strength of employees, including Group A Officers, during the month of December, 2020.

All State Government offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays in December, the order also said.

While the Departments or Heads of offices will decide the manner of selection of employees regarding who will attend office, essential offices and services such as SRC, OSDMA offices, Police, Fire Services, Heath services, Municipal services etc. shall function in full strength.

Also, all officials and staff involved with the functioning of the Assembly will attend office on all days in view of the ongoing session.

You might also like
State

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 Declared: Here’s The Direct Link To Check

State

Bhubaneswar reports 43 new Covid_19 cases, Tally rises to 30,691

State

IPS Arun Bothra to head 5-Member SIT To Probe Nayagarh Pari ‘Murder’ Case

State

Golden Opportunity To Get Jobs In DRDO Without Any Exam, Just An Interview Is Needed;…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.