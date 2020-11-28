Bhubaneswar: All the departments of the State government as well as the sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 75% of staff strength in December. Besides, Government offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays. An order was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of Odisha Government in this regard on Saturday.

As per the said order all the State government and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack shall function with 75 per cent strength of employees, including Group A Officers, during the month of December, 2020.

All State Government offices throughout the State will remain closed on Saturdays in December, the order also said.

While the Departments or Heads of offices will decide the manner of selection of employees regarding who will attend office, essential offices and services such as SRC, OSDMA offices, Police, Fire Services, Heath services, Municipal services etc. shall function in full strength.

Also, all officials and staff involved with the functioning of the Assembly will attend office on all days in view of the ongoing session.