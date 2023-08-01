Odisha Govt increases financial assistance for cremation at Puri Swargadwara, details here

Puri: Odisha government today enhanced the financial assistance for cremation at Puri Swargadwara. The financial assistance for cremation at the Puri Swargadwara has been increased to Rs 4000 from Rs 3000 under the Harischandra Yojana.

The Swargadwara app and website will also be launched soon, informed sources adding that the SMS and wood carrying services were started today.

People who are performing the last rites at the Puri Swargadwara will be covered under the insurance and will get financial assistance during marriage and deaths.

It is to be noted here that the Naveen Patnaik-led government lunched the Harischandra Sahayata scheme in August 2013 to provide financial assistance to poor and destitute for conducting the last rites of their family member and for cremation of unclaimed bodies.