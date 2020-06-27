Odisha government

Odisha Govt effects minor reshuffle of IAS officers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a reshuffle of IAS officers, Odisha government on Saturday assigned new responsibilities for 2017 batch IAS officers.
As per a notification issued by General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the State Government, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, IAS,  has been appointed as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Titlagarh in Balangir district with additional charge of Executive Officer of Titlarag Municipality.

Likewise,P Anvesha Reddy, IAS, has been appointed as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Baripda in Mayurbhanj district along with additional charge of Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality.

Patil Asish Ishwar, IAS, has been appointed as Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Balasore  with additional charge of Executive Officer of Balasore Municipality.

Divakara TS, IAS, has been appointed as sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district  with additional charge of Executive Officer of Dharamgarh NAC.

Similarly, Hema Kanta Say,IAS, has been appointed  as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jeypore along with additional charge of Executive Officer of Jeypore Municipality.

