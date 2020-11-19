no helmet dl cancellation odisha

Odisha Govt directs Police to cancel DL of people driving vehicles without helmets

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport Department  principal secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi on Thursday urged in a letter to the Police to suspend the Driving License of those people who are detected riding vehicles without wearing a helmet. The idea of this strict enforcement is to curb accident related deaths in the State.

Also, in the letter the government requested DGP to submit a district wise report on suspension of DL for violation of Helmet Law during 2019 and during January to October, 2020 for appraisal of the Supreme Court Committee within Seven days.

As per Section 194 D of the MV Act, “Whoever drives a motor cycle or causes or allows a motor cycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of section 129 will be fined Rs 1000 and S/he shall be disqualified for holding license for a period of three months.

It is to be noted that during the year 2019, 2-wheelers were involved in 4688 accidents out of total 11064 road accidents in which 2398 persons died out of total 5333 deaths. Out of the 2398 persons died, 2156 persons were not wearing helmet at the time of accident.

You might also like
State

Odisha Govt Signs MoU With PMSRF To Provide Free Cardiac Treatment To Children

State

Odisha: Medical Colleges in Talcher, Sundergarh and Puri put on Fast Track

State

1019 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally reaches 3,02,796

State

Met dept issues yellow warning of dense fog for 7 Odisha districts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.