Odisha Govt Allows Students To Participate In Independence Day Celebration

Bhubaneswar: In a recent decision, the Odisha government revised its decision and allowed students to participate in Independence Day celebrations.

It is to be noted that student participation in Independence Day celebrations had not been allowed since the past 2 years due to the Covid pandemic.

But, this year the State government has informed and decided that the student of various schools will participate in the celebration and parade Independence Day.

The same was informed by the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.