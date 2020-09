Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 has been postponed due to the alarming rise of Covid cases in Odisha.

The subsequent date for the OJEE online exam is likely to be declared later.

It is to be noted that along with the centres in Odisha, OJEE was stated to be held at three places outside the State namely Ranchi, Kolkata and Patna.