Odisha Forester Caught Red-handed While Taking Bribe Of Rs 5000

Paralakhemundi: Vigilance sleuths caught a Forester red-handed in Odisha’s Gajapati district while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant on Tuesday.

The accused official, identified as Dibakar Lenka, was posted as Forester of Ramgiri Forest Range in the district.

According to reports, the accused official seized a wooden cutting machine of one Krushna Chandra Karjee of Mangarajpur village while he was cutting a fallen tree soon after cyclone ‘Titli’ made landfall in October 2018.

Later, the Forester demanded kickbacks to release the machine.

However, Karjee approached Berhampur Division Vigilance in this connection. Following which, the vigilance sleuths today laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.

A case was registered against Lenka at Berhampur Vigilance Police Station and further investigation was on, an official said.