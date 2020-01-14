Odisha Forester Caught Red-handed While Taking Bribe Of Rs 5000
Dibakar Lenka, Forester, Ramgiri Forest Range Under DFO Paralakhemundi, Gajapati

Odisha Forester Caught Red-handed While Taking Bribe Of Rs 5000

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paralakhemundi: Vigilance sleuths caught a Forester red-handed in Odisha’s Gajapati district while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant on Tuesday.

The accused official, identified as Dibakar Lenka, was posted as Forester of Ramgiri Forest Range in the district.

According to reports, the accused official seized a wooden cutting machine of one Krushna Chandra Karjee of Mangarajpur village while he was cutting a fallen tree soon after cyclone ‘Titli’ made landfall in October 2018.

Related News
State

Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Puri, 5 held

Features

Experts speak on ‘Cinema in the age of OTT’ at Filmi Chakkar…

State

This Odia Child prodigy sure to amaze you with his speech…

State

Now Plus-II 1st year students need to secure 33% to be…

Later, the Forester demanded kickbacks to release the machine.

However, Karjee approached Berhampur Division Vigilance in this connection. Following which, the vigilance sleuths today laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.

A case was registered against Lenka at Berhampur Vigilance Police Station and further investigation was on, an official said.

You might also like
State

Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Puri, 5 held

Features

Experts speak on ‘Cinema in the age of OTT’ at Filmi Chakkar 3 in IIMC, Dhenkanal

State

This Odia Child prodigy sure to amaze you with his speech #Watch

State

Now Plus-II 1st year students need to secure 33% to be promoted

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.