OFS renamed as Odisha Fire and Emergency Service

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government issued a Gazette notification saying that the Odisha Fire Service department has been renamed as Odisha Fire and Emergency Service.

The Law Department of the Odisha government published the Gazette notification regarding the renaming of the Odisha Fire Service department to Odisha Fire and Emergency Service.

The Law Department has issued the notification adding ‘Emergency Service’ to Odisha Fire Service department. The role of fire service in rescue, restoration and relief during any danger or threat of any disaster is now clearly spelled out.

With the renaming of the Odisha Fire Service department, the Odisha Fire Service (Amendment) Act, 2022 will now come into force.

Click here to read the Law Department’s Gazette notification regarding the renaming of the Odisha Fire Service department to Odisha Fire and Emergency Service.