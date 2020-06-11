Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Thursday extended the validity of different vehicle-related documents till September 30, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Odisha State Transport Authority in a press release informed that validity of different documents like Driving License, Registration Certificate, Learners License, Fitness, Permits have been extended till September 30, 2020.

The STA also advised the people of the State not to visit the RTO offices for the above documents.

Here are details about the extension of validity of different documents:

Earlier on Tuesday the Union Government also had made the same announcement.

In a related development, State Transport Authority canceled resumption of slot bookings for driving and learner’s licence (DL/LL).

“Despite orders to do necessary system modifications in SARATHI portal to start the DL/LL tests, it is unable to provide the same for the time being,” it clarified.