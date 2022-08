Ganjam: Odisha excise department has stumbled upon 20 gold biscuits and R.1.22Cr cash while searching for Ganja in Ganjam district.

The incident has taken place near Lanjipalli in Berhampur.

It is noteworthy that, the Excise department does daily checks on Ganjam National Highway as part of measures to reduce ganja smuggling.

One drug peddler has been detained and is being questioned further.