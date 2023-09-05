Odisha DGP inaugurates 1930 Cyber Crime help line call centre

Bhubaneswar: Sunil Kumar Bansal, Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha inaugurated the 1930 Cyber helpline Call Centre & Cyber Crime Help Desk today at Cyber Complex in Keshari Nagar of Bhubaneswar.

The 1930 Cyber helpline Call Centre cum Help Desk at Cyber Complex, Bhubaneswar is a facility for the victims of on-line financial frauds. The victims can lodge Cyber Crime fraud complaints by dialing 1930 for immediate assistance to halt the transaction and get back his money. This facilitation centre has got 10 parallel telephone lines which are manned by trained police personnel. The helpline is functional 24 X 7 in three shifts.

A cyber fraud victim sitting anywhere in Odisha can dial 1930 for immediate relief. The call will land at this Call Centre, where trained personnel would attend the call. They will ask relevant questions and simultaneously initiate the process to track the money trail. They will take immediate action to block it and try to revert back the money into victims account. Simultaneously they would also ensure blocking of the IMEI and the SIM used for commission of the offence.

Earlier, with the limited manpower CID-CB has been successful in reverting Rs.1,19,11,478 to the victims’ account in year 2022. It was also successful in blocking Rs 1,58,87,037 from being siphoned off. With the newly inaugurated facility these figures are likely to go up in the coming days.

Recently, after a review held by the DGP, it was decided to strengthen the Cyber Crime Help Line Call Centre with additional manpower. This would become a huge deterrence against cybercrime frauds and a boon to the victims.

After the inauguration CID-CB made a presentation about its preparation to deal with cyber-crimes. Arun Bothra, Addl. D.G. of Police, Crime Branch, Shefeen Ahamed K, I.G. of Police, Crime Branch and other senior police officers attended the function.