Bhubaneswar: The Odisha DGP Abhay will visit three places in the state to oversee the Covid restrictions enforcement and the facilities in place to fight the pandemic.

The three places to which the DGP is slated to visit are: Bolangir, Bhawanipatna and Nuapada.

The DGP shall visit the Reserve Police Headquarters and is scheduled to hold talks with police officers and visit various police stations in these three places.

He will also discuss about strengthening the Covid restrictions in these district.