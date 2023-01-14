Odisha: Dense fog affects normal life in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar, warning issued for 9 districts

By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog blanketed most parts of the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar affecting normal life on Saturday morning.

Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear as visibility drooped to 20-30 metres due to the fog in both the cities of the State. Different districts of Odisha also woke up to similar weather condition today.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued a fog warning for nine districts of Odisha.

The weatherman issued the warning to 9 districts of Odisha including Khurda, Cuttack and Angul.

