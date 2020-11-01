Odisha Crime Branch interrogates OTV CFO over Sarua land encroachment case

Bhubaneswar: A special team of Odisha Crime Branch interrogated Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Odisha Television (OTV) over Sarua land encroachment case on Sunday.

According to sources, the Crime Branch officials questioned the OTV CFO at the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for several hours to ascertain details about the land encroachment case.

Currently, the CFO is now undergoing health checkups at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, added the source.

Earlier, the Crime Branch team had conducted an interrogation over the issue at OTV office.

A case was filed at Baghamari Police station in Khurda district against OTV for allegedly grabbing land in Sarua. Based on the complaint, police had started an investigation but the Crime Branch took over the case later.