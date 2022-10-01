Odisha: Contractor dupes puja committee of Rs. 9 lakh, absconds

Cuttack: Amidst the Puja season, a contractor allegedly duped as much as Rs. 9 lakh from Khannagar Khapuria Industrial Puja Committee here in Odisha today.

The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained. Besides, he is a resident of Nadia in West Bengal, said sources.

According to reports, Khannagar Khapuria Industrial Puja Committee had given Rs. 9 lakh as an advance to the accused contractor for construction of Durga Puja Pandal.

Later, the construction work of the Puja pandal halted for unknown reasons, leaving it incomplete. Soon, the Puja committee members attempted many times to contact the contractor.

However, the effort was in vain, as the accused did not respond to the calls.

Later, the Khannagar Khapuria Industrial Puja Committee members lodged a complaint in the Badambadi Police station.

The police has initiated a probe into the matter as per the complaint lodge.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on September 6 A Man was arrested by the police for allegedly duping money from more than one Puja committees in the pretext of providing a procession band. Later the accused was arrested by the police.