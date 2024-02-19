Odisha Congress starts preparations for upcoming General Elections 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress is preparing for the upcoming general and assembly elections 2024. The party will announce the first round of tickets by March, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reliable reports, as many as 70 tickets will be announced in the first phase. PCC President Sharat Patnaik informed about this. PEC or Pradesh Election Committee of Congress has met to issue advance tickets.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the PCC president and 23 members of the election committee were present. The candidates who have applied for the program have been discussed in detail.

Further reports say that, more than two thousand candidates had applied for MLA and 700 for MP. After that the list of candidates will be sent to the screening committee. Currently there are nine Congress MLAs in the state of Odisha.

The Odisha Congress party can repeat the same candidate in all other seats except two seats. Narsingha Mishra and Suresh Kumar Routray have announced that they will not to contest in the elections this time. The list of Congress candidates in the 2019 election was released late. Which created a big problem in the election campaign. So this time the Congress party is planning to publish the list of leading candidates at the earliest.