Senior Congress leader Sura Routray not to contest elections anymore

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray on Thursday announced that he will not contest elections anymore.

Talking to mediapersons here, the senior Congress leader said he will not contest for elections anymore and his younger son Manmath Routray will take his place and fight the polls from Jatani.

The senior Congress leader added that he is now 80 years of age and would continue to work for the party organisation. There are no chances of him going to BJD party. He also said that he is in the Congress party in the last 55 years.