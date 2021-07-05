Odisha CM Naveen Urges PM Modi To Open Aawaas+ Window For 1 Month

naveen talks to pm modi
PM Narendra Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik shake hands (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open the window of Aawaas+ Mobile App for the entire state for a period of one month to migrate the data of identified households.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Odisha CM said, ” I would like to apprise that Aawaas+ window was opened by Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India only for 14 Cyclone FANI affected districts for a period of one month. The process of identification could not be taken up in the remaining 16 districts not affected by Cyclone FANI. These are predominantly tribal dominated districts and cover all the KBK areas. The State has identified the left-out eligible households in these districts through State-developed RH Portal observing the procedure similar to Aawaas+.”

The Ministry of Rural Development may be directed to open the window of Awaas+ mobile app for the entire state for a period of one month to migrate the data of identified eligible households to Awaas+, which will be a pragmatic step towards achieving the objective of ‘Safe housing for all’,”said Patnaik in a letter.

Last year, CM Naveen had requested the PM to cover about 6 lakh identified eligible households under PMAY(G) in respect of the districts not affected by Cyclone FANI.

 

