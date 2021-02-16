Sundargarh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Sundargarh district at around 11:30 am today to lay the foundation stone the India’s biggest Hockey Stadium in Rourkela of Odisha.

The cradle of hockey is all set to begin its journey to have the biggest hockey stadium in the country with around 20,000 capacity.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of the project at the premises of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) in Rourkela. The hockey stadium will come up over 15 acres of land with a capacity of 20,000 keeping in view the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

The CM will inaugurate synthetic hockey turfs in 17 blocks of Sundargarh. Apart from the hockey stadium, different projects such as drinking water supply units worth Rs 1599 crores, 11 major irrigation projects worth Rs 351 crores, 10 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools and 33 hostels for the students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya will also be inaugurated.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects of worth more than Rs 3,958 crore and will inaugurate projects worth more than 834 crore for public across the state.

The security has been beefed up in the district for the arrival of the Chief Minister.