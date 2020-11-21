Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over completion of Ichha dam

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday wrote a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding completion of Ichha Dam and Flood moderation in Chandil Dam of Subarnarekha Multi- purpose project.

In the letter the CM conveyed that Subarnarekha irrigation project of Odisha will be able to utilise its full irrigation potential only after completion of Ichha dam by Goverenment of Jharkhand. And since now Jharkhand has taken up Ichha dam construction work recently, the Govt of Odisha will extend all cooperation for Ichha Dam construction and reimburse Odisha’s share cost of dam in time.

“I am informed that Chandil Dam across river Subarnarekha has been completed since long but water has been stored up to RL 181.50 m during monsoon against Full Reservoir Level of 192 m due to R & R issues. As full storage capacity has not been utilised in that dam during monsoon season, we are facing flood havoc more often,” the letter said.

Patnaik sought co-operation from his Jharkhand counterpart for early completion of Ichha dam for benefit of farmers of both the states and for the mitigation of flood in Odisha.