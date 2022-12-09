Odisha CM meets tribal MBBS student Ifu Mallick, gifts phone & book

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met tribal student Ifu Mallick from Khandhamal’s Baliguda on Friday.

Ifu Mallick, who is currently pursuing MBBS at Saheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) government medical college after clearing NEET inspite of all odds, met Patnaik at the latter’s residence Naveen Nivas here.

Ifu went to meet the CM with the aim to express his gratitude as the State Government is sponsoring his MBBS studies. Apart from meeting, he also assured the CM to become a good doctor and serve the people of Odisha. He also clicked selfies with the CM, who gifted phone and book.

During Ifu’s meeting with Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian who was present elaborated on the State Government for financing professional courses of tribal students launched by the Chief Minister.

While speaking about his meeting, Ifu said “It was a great honour to meet the Chief Minister. He is an epitome of simplicity. When I was clicking a selfie, Sir saw a crack on my cellphone’s screen and then instantly gifted me a new phone.”