Odisha CM launches 3rd phase of 5T School Transformation program, dedicates 357 schools

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the third phase of the 5T High School Transformation program and dedicated 357 transformed high schools in four districts of the state.

The 357 transformed high schools which Patnaik dedicated through video conferencing include 106 high schools in Ganjam district, 87 in Angul, 57 in Keonjhar and 107 in Jagatsinghpur.

According to the report, the Chief Minister will dedicate as many as 2,151 transformed high schools in different districts in the third phase.

In the first two phases, a total of 3981 schools were transformed and dedicated in the state. After the completion of the third phase, a total of 6132 schools will be transformed in the state.

“Success of the students is the success of Odisha. Efforts have been made to provide all modern facilities to the children in 5T schools,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the students.

The CM also interacted with the schoolchildren and asked them what they wanted to be in the future, and they all said that they would become administrative officers, doctors and engineers.

Some students also narrated their experiences of having a transformed school.

5T Secretary V.K. Pandian participated in discussion with the children and said that the Chief Minister has not only provided better education for children in government schools, but has also provided 15 percent reservation for them in medical and engineering colleges.