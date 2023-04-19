Odisha CM inaugurates women vending zone in Bhubaneswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a women vending zone in the capital city of the State. In a first, this vending zone will be run only by women. The said vending zone is located near Cosmopolis in Dumduma area.

As per reports, the said vending zone will be operated by the women of the Self Help Groups. There are 41 cabins in total in this zone. The kiosks of this zone have been distributed to the women of 35 SHG groups of Bhubaneswar.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore the women will be selling homemade and handmade items in these shops. The items include homemade cakes, leaf plates, wooden miniature statues; bamboo made items, besides food items like badi, Chhatua, Chuna etc.

