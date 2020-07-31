Plasma Bank, Rourkela

Odisha CM inaugurates plasma bank at IGH in Rourkela

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rourkela : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a plasma bank at the Ispat General Hospital in  Rourkela for the treatment of serious Covid-19 patients.

The Chief Minister inaugurated  the Plasma therapy facility through video conference.

Officials said, one Simanchal Gouda, who has recovered from Covid-19 recently, is the first person to donate plasma at IGH today.

Earlier, plasma facility has become operational at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and  Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The Naveen Patnaik government has planned to open a total of five plasma banks in the State .

