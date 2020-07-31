Rourkela : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a plasma bank at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela for the treatment of serious Covid-19 patients.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Plasma therapy facility through video conference.

Officials said, one Simanchal Gouda, who has recovered from Covid-19 recently, is the first person to donate plasma at IGH today.

Earlier, plasma facility has become operational at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The Naveen Patnaik government has planned to open a total of five plasma banks in the State .