Odisha CM flags off 181 mobile veterinary unit vehicles to provide services at doorstep

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off 181 Mobile Unit Vehicles in a program organised at Kalinga Stadium in the city.

These new vehicles will be used to provide health services to livestock animals under Mukhyamntri Bhramyaman Pranichikitsa Seva in the state.

In a video message, the Chief Minister has said that the Mobile Veterinary Units are working to provide veterinary services at the doorstep are being provided to the livestock keepers and farmers in the villages located at distant places from veterinary institutions.

The state government is making continuous efforts to make the lives of livestock farmers more comfortable, multiply their income and bring smiles on their faces.

The Animal Resources Development sector has been identified as the next level of growth for farmers, Women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs.

Veterinary Healthcare and advisory services are very important for managing animal health and livelihood of rural people.

Mobile veterinary units were previously functioning through hired vehicles. Now the state government has spent around Rs 30 crore in the first phase and has provided own vehicles for use in 181 mobile veterinary units in all districts.

Mobile Veterinary Units shall provide veterinary healthcare and animal husbandry advisory services to the farmers through basic animal healthcare, complex surgery, vaccination and diagnostic services in livestock healthcare besides organising awareness camps for farmers.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is committed to welfare of animals. These mobile veterinary units will provide emergency veterinary health care to stray and abandoned animals through Animal Helpline at the time of need.

Veterinary services will be provided using new technologies in these mobile veterinary units. The location of the vehicles will be tracked using the Global Positioning System.

Application of such technology will bring transparency in operation of the units based on the ‘5 T’ program of our government.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Ranendra Pratap Swain said that the mobile veterinary units will be able to take the development of animal resources in the state to a new height.

On this occasion, Secretary (5T) VK Pandian was present. Among others, Principal Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services were present.