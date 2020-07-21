Odisha CM announces Rs 15 crore each for Cuttack and Khordha to fight Covid-19

Odisha CM announces Rs 15 crore each for Cuttack and Khordha to fight Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced several measures including financial assistance to the tune of Rs 15 crore each for Cuttack and Khordha districts from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight Covid-19.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Covid situation in Cuttack and Ganjam districts and made a slew of measures.

The details are as follows:

Bhubaneswar/ Khordha district:

150-bed (including 30 bed ICU) Dedicated COVID Hospital by Aditya Ashwini Hospital.

Dedicated COVID Hospital in Nilanchal Hospital with 126 beds and 15 ICU beds to be operational this week.

With active partnership of Hon’ble MLAs, community, religious organisations, resident welfare associations and NGOs, and Corporates, I am happy to know that 1385 beds in Covid Care Homes will be established soon. I hope this will inspire more such organisations to come forward to join the fight against COVID.

Rs 15 crores Khordha District from Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Special focus on the slum areas to contain the spread of the virus. The Slum committees have been working well. BMC will appreciate and incentivise the good work done by the slum committees

Cuttack District:

The health infrastructure in the district is being expanded to take care of the increasing number of cases.925 additional beds in COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres are being established in Cuttack district.

Rs 15 crores to Cuttack district from Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Special focus on the congested areas in Cuttack city through active involvement of Puja committees and Sahi Committees.

Training and information centre Covid-19 at SCB Medical College to be operational soon.

Upgradation of the Molecular Genome Lab in SCB, Cuttack for viral and human host genome sequencing to predict the prognosis of Covid-19 patients.

The Chief Minister also announced enhancement of the retirement age in case of Medical Officers of OHMS cadre as well as the Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under L & ESI Department from 62 years to 65 years.