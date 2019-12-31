Odisha CM Announces Package Of Rs 25 Crore For Rajendra College

Balangir: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced package of Rs 25 crore for development work of Rajendra College.

The Chief Minister announced this during the platinum jubilee celebration of the College here today. “I am delighted to be in your midst today to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Rajendra College, Balangir. Former Chief Minister and Patna Maharaj Sri Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo had immense contribution in setting up of this great institution. I pay my sincere tributes to him on this happy occasion,” said Patnaik.

The chief minister said that the State Government has upgraded it to the status of University. “This college has been spreading the light of the knowledge in this part of Odisha for many many years and now it is like a heritage institution in Higher Education. It has produced many brilliant students who have made the nation and the state proud,” added the CM.

“The State Government is committed to the development of this institution. I announce a grant of Rupees Twenty-Five Crore to address the infrastructural needs such as development of academic and administrative blocks of the University,” said Patnaik.