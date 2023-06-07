Odisha: CHSE to declare Plus Two Arts & Vocational results tomorrow, details here

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the results of Plus Two Arts and Vocational streams tomorrow.

According to the CHSE officials, the annual Plus Two Arts and Vocational results will be published at 4 PM tomorrow on the premises of the CHSE.

Candidates can check the Plus Two Results 2023 on the official websites- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier on May 31, the Plus Two Science and Commerce results were announced on May 31. While the pass percentage of the Science stream was 83.9%, the pass percentage of the Commerce stream was 81.12%. Last year, the pass percentage of Science stream was 94.12% and Commerce streams was 89.10%.

It is to be noted here that the Plus-2 exams were held between March 1 and April 5. Around 3.56 lakh students had appeared the examination in a total of 1145 exam centres across the State.

Later, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) conducted the evaluation of the answer sheets in two phases. While the first phase of the evaluation was done from April 10 to 22, the second phase was held between April 23 and May 7.