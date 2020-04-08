Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet at 10.45 am on Thursday to discuss several key proposals.

Importantly, this is for the first time that ministers who are now out of Bhubaneswar will attend the meet through video conferencing.

Many awaited proposals likely to get nod in tomorrow’s meet.

Various issues pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic will also be discussed in this cabinet meet tomorrow.

Odisha cabinet has not met since the corona virus hit the state in last month.

So far, Odisha has reported 42 positive cases of COVID-19, among which two persons have been recovered while a 72-year-old person lost his life.

Meanwhile, 91 persons have been kept under hospital isolation, the health department said.