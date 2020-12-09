Odisha Cabinet approves 12 proposals: 100-bedded Phulbani hospital gets nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved 12 important proposals.

Among the proposals construction of two new Medical College and Teaching Hospitals in Kandhamal and Koraput districts at a cost of Rs 680 Crore. The medical college at Phulbani will have 100 seats while the teaching hospital at Koraput will have 650 beds. The hospitals will give a boost to medical education and cater to healthcare needs of the people in the region.

Odisha cabinet also approved two rural piped water supply projects worth Rs 724 crore for Bargarh under BASUDHA scheme. The projects will be completed in two years and benefit 515 villages of Barpali, Bheden, Attabira, Bijepur, Gaiselet and Bargarh blocks.

The other approved proposals of today include the settlement of arrear electricity dues of government departments till March 31, 2020. This will clear the arrear EDs outstanding against government offices and departments enabling payment of current dues in time.

Another proposal that got the nod of the cabinet was the conversion of convertible bonds of Rs 200 crore and non-convertible bonds of Rs.200 crore including interest accrued thereon to equity investment of government in OPTCL. This will increase the equity capital investment of government in OPTCL thereby reducing the interest burden of OPTCL.