Odisha AYUSH Director Suspended On Charges Of Sexually Harassing Woman Employee

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha AYUSH director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi who had been accused of sexual harassment by a woman employee of his office in Bhubaneswar has been suspended today.

The OAS officer was arrested by the Mahila Thana police in the capital city of Odisha. After interrogation of about 5 hours he was arrested.

After getting entangled in the case he had also filed a counter case in the matter and investigation was going on.

It is to be noted that an employee of his office had filed a complaint against the AYUSH director earlier this week alleging sexual abuse. She had mentioned that the director had sent her obscene texts and videos on WhatsApp.

A case had been lodged against Sarangi under section 354 of IPC an section 67 of the IT Act.

