Odisha: Assistant Manager IDCO Under Vigilance Scanner

Bhubaneswar: Today on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets Assistant Manager (Civil), Idco, Bhubaneswar, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The raid was led by two DSPs, 10 Inspectors, two Sub Inspectors, five ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following seven places in Khurdha, Puri and Kendrapara districts.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Lenka.

(1) One triple storeyed residential building located over plot No. 754/1463 at Koradakanta, Bhubaneswar.

(2) One flat at 5th floor at Grand Asian apartment in Puri.

(3) Parental house in Kesapur, Patamundai, Kendrapada district.

(4) One triple storeyed building at Beltala, Patamundai, Kendrapada district.

(5) Office chamber in IDCO office at Rupali Square, Bhubaneswar.

(6) One house with stone boundary at Niladri Nagar, Jharpada, Bhubaneswar.

(7) One market complex at Uttara chhak in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Further search is in progress. Detailed report is awaited.