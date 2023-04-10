Odisha: Archana Nag gives explosive statement outside court

Bhubaneswar: The much-talked about lady blackmailer Archana Nag gave an explosive statement outside the court on Monday.

When she came out of the Court earlier in the day, the Lady Blackmailer Archana Nag gave and explosive statement. She questioned about why her close aide Shradhanjali Behera is still on the loose.

Archana further added that probably Shradhanjali Behera is being protected by greater forces due to which she is yet to be arrested.

In the lady blackmailer Archana Nag case, the Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to her husband on March 15, 2023.

According to reliable reports, Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu Chand had also been charged on several charges of money laundering.

The husband of Archana Nag had been arrested in connection with a complaint filed at Khandagiri police station.

Archana Nag husband was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22, 2022 on Friday afternoon said reliable report.

Jagabandhu Chand, the husband of the much talked about lady blackmailer Archana Nag has been arrested by the ED on charges of a money laundering case.