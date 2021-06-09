Odisha Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat Qualifies For Tokyo Paralympic 2020

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The World No-1 ace shuttler from Odisha Pramod Bhagat has been qualified for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic which will be played from August 25 to September 5, 2021.

Apart from Bhagat, two other players Tarun Tarun and Krishna Nagar also received invitation to take part in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Badminton competition.

The Paralympic Odisha on their twitter handle congratulated Pramod Bhagat on being qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics in the men’s singles.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the Odisha ace shuttler for qualifying into the Tokyo Paralympics to be held between 24 August and 5 September. He also wished him all the very best.

