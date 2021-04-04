Bhubaneswar: Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat won two gold medals in both singles and doubles categories at the 3rd Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai Para-Badminton International 2021.
Bhagat won the gold medal in the singles category by defeating Nitesh Kumar 21-17, 21-18 in the final.
Later, Pramod paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the men’s doubles gold by beating Indian counterparts Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar 21-18, 21-16.
With today’s two medals, Pramod won a medal in every category that he took part. Earlier yesterday, he had won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles category of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Pramod for his achievement.
Congratulations to Odia shuttler Pramod Bhagat on winning gold medals in both singles & doubles categories at the Dubai Para Badminton International 2021. Wishing him best for the future. https://t.co/qc7J0WOSCs
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 4, 2021