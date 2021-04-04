Odisha Ace Pramod Bhagat Wins Two Gold Medals, CM Naveen Congratulates

By WCE
Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar: Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat won two gold medals in both singles and doubles categories at the 3rd Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai Para-Badminton International 2021.

Bhagat won the gold medal in the singles category by defeating Nitesh Kumar 21-17, 21-18 in the final.

Later, Pramod paired up with Manoj Sarkar to clinch the men’s doubles gold by beating Indian counterparts Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar 21-18, 21-16.

With today’s two medals, Pramod won a medal in every category that he took part. Earlier yesterday, he had won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles category of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Pramod for his achievement.

