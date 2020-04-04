Bhubaneswar: Odisha government’s 5Ts secretary VK Pandian on Saturday stepped in to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

The 5Ts secretary asked all the District Collectors and SPs to take necessary action to trace the Nizamuddin Markaz returnees and motivate them for medical assistance and testing for ÇOVID-19.

“Collectors and SPs may request religious leaders in their areas to make repeated appeals and motivate returnees to come forward,” Pandian said in his letter to all the District Collectors and SPs.

“Its important that civil, police and health administration work in a focused way at all levels to identify the returnees and motivate them for medical assistance and testing,” he added.

Pandian also urged the District Collectors and SPs to scale up health and 104 service, and remain be tuned for calls and action to be followed up.

Pandian also said, “Any delay in this is going to cost dearly for the returnee, their own family and the state. Next 48 hrs is very critical and we will go all out on this.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an earnest appeal to all the returnees to call 104 and take medical guidance and come forward for testing.

The Chief Minister had also announced that the State government would provide full protection for those who come forward for testing and take care of them and their families.

Official sources said, at least 25 persons have been identified as returnees of Nizamuddin Markaz returnees in the State so far. All of them were tested of which 3 persons (one each in Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur) were tested positive for ÇOVID-19.