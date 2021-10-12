Odisha: 5-year-old girl dies as Ambulance couldn’t reach village due to lack of road

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, despite the best effort by a man, his five year old daughter died on the way to hospital due to lack of motorable road to the village for which the Ambulance could not reach. The incident took place in Sudpada of Kamalanali village in Ghusuramal panchayat under Redhakhol Police limits in Sambalpur district.

The deceased has been identified as five year old Mita Dehuri, the daughter of Arjun Dehuri of Kamalanali village.

As per reports, the girl accidentally fell into a well when she was playing with her friends on Monday. As she was not found her parents searched and finally spotted her in a well. She was somehow rescued from the well and her father tried to rush her to the hospital. He also called for an Ambulance. However, the Ambulance could not reach the spot due to lack of motorable road to the village. On the way to the village one needs to cross a small canal which does not has a bridge and hence, no vehicle can pass through.

Finding no other way, the man shouldered his daughter and walked down 2 km up to the Ambulance so that she can be shifted to the hospital. Yet, by the time he reached the Ambulance, the child had already succumbed. When the Ambulance reached Redhakhol hospital the doctors there announced the patient brought dead.

After knowing about it Police reached the spot and started investigation.

The villagers have said that the girl might be saved if there would have proper motorable road to the village.