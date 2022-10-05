Odisha: 3 of a family electrocuted in Boudh district

Boudh: In a tragic incident, three members of a family have lost their lived due to electrocution on Vijaya Dashami. The sorrowful event happened Jabalpur village which comes under Harabhanga police station in Boudh district. The deceased people have been identified as Sukanti Behera, her son, Sohan Behera, and her brother-in-law Sushil Behera.

According to reports, Sukanti was hanging out clothes to dry on a wire in front of her house. However, she came in contact with the live wire and got electrocuted. Her brother-in-law Sushil attempted to rescue her but touched the live wire as well. When her son Sohan attempted to try and rescue the two of them, he came in contact with the wire and started getting electrocuted.

Later on, they could be rescued safely only when the villagers cut off the power supply.

All three of them were rushed to the hospital as well. However, all of them were declared dead by the doctor.